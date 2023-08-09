Angat dam breaches its minimum operating level at 179.9 masl on July 8, 2023. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The water level at Angat Dam, Metro Manila's main water source, is "enough" for now although it would need to go up in preparation for the El Niño phenomenon, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) said on Wednesday.

Recent rains due to the habagat strengthened by typhoons Egay and Falcon raised the water level in Angat Dam by 21 meters to 200 meters, MWSS division manager Patrick James Dizon said.

"Sapat iyong tubig natin sa ngayon. Kaya lamang ay kailangan natin at tina-target po natin ang elevation sa pagtatapos ng taon ng around 210 to 212 meters," Dizon said in a public briefing.

"Sa elevation na 210 to 212 meters sa pagtatapos ng taon ay mai-ensure po natin na mayroon po tayong tubig na magagamit pagpasok ng epekto ng El Niño," he added.

(The water is enough for now. But we are targeting an elevation of 210 to 212 meters by the end of the year. This will ensure that we have enough water when the effects of El Niño kick in.)

Angat Dam is the major source of water in Metro Manila and nearby provinces such as Rizal, Bulacan, and Cavite.

Meanwhile, the water service interruption being experienced in parts of Las Piñas, Bacoor City and Imus City sa Cavite could be attributed to the regular maintenance activities of concessionaires. These are necessary to improve services and replace filtration equipment at water treatment plants, Dizon said.

"Ito iyong parte ng responsibilidad ng ating konsesyonaryo na panatilihin nila na gumagana iyong kanilang mga planta at dapat laging nama-maximize nito iyong kanilang mga production," he said.

"Kasi kung maalala ng taumbayan na nagkakaroon nang palagiang pag-i-interrupt ‘no sa mga planta na ito kapag nagkakaroon po ng tinatawag natin iyong paglabo po ng tubig sa Laguna Lake," he said.

(This is part of concessionaires' responsibility to maintain their plants and ensure maximum production. If you can remember, there were interruptions in these plants when water from Laguna Lake gets murky.)

Agae, pollution from the informal settlers, and the lake's high turbidity could block water filtration systems, MWSS earlier said.

This can lead to further water interruption in areas south of Metro Manila due to maintenance operations of filtration facilities.

The MWSS sources 9 percent of its water being distributed in Metro Manila from the Laguna de Bay.