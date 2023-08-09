MIAA cancels scheduled power interruption at NAIA terminal 3

Travelers line up at airline counters to process their travel documents at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on June 9, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The 4-hour power interruption scheduled at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on Wednesday was canceled, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said.

The MIAA had planned a two-day power interruption at the terminal. The power outage occurred as scheduled on Tuesday, but the second day's interruption was canceled.

This change was due to additional equipment needs identified during the assessment on the previous day, MIAA officer-in-charge General Manager Bryan Andersen Co said.

The scheduled power outages is part of an electrical audit conducted after a terminal-wide power outage on May 1.

During the power interruption Tuesday, temporary power was provided by MIAA's generator sets to specific areas, including the AirAsia office, boarding gates 101 to 112, moving walkways, elevators on Levels 2 and 3 of the international wing, Level 1 offices, and food and retail outlets in the south concourse of Terminal 3.

The electrical audit will continue for several months, requiring upgrades to the electrical systems in all terminals.

MIAA assured that future power interruptions will be timed and scheduled during low-flight hours.

Tuesday's scheduled shutdown did not affect any flights.

