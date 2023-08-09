This map shows the epicenter of the magnitude 5.3 quake in Davao Oriental. Phivolcs

MANILA — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Davao Oriental on Wednesday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tectonic quake's epicenter was 7 kilometers southwest of Governor Generoso town, according to Phivolcs' initial bulletin. The tremor hit at 8:57 a.m. at a depth of 17 kilometers.

Aftershocks and damage are expected after the quake, Phivolcs warned.

The seismology agency recorded the following instrumental intensities.

Intensity III - Pikit, Cotabato; Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity II - City of Kidapawan, Cotabato; Matanao, Davao del Sur; Davao City; Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental; Kiamba, Sarangani; Tampakan and Koronadal City, South Cotabato; General Santos City

Intensity I - Magpet and Alamada, Cotabato; Magsaysay, Davao del Sur; Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental; Malapatan, Sarangani; Polomolok, South Cotabato; President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat