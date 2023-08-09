This map shows the epicenter of a magnitude 5.2 quake in Davao Oriental. Phivolcs

MANILA (UPDATE) — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck the waters off Davao Oriental on Wednesday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tectonic quake's epicenter was 43 kilometers southeast of Governor Generoso town, according to Phivolcs' updated bulletin. The tremor hit at 8:57 a.m. at a depth of 39 kilometers.

The quake may spawn aftershocks, Phivolcs warned.

The seismology agency said the quake was felt at a "moderately strong" Intensity 4 in Malita and Santa Maria in Davao Occidental, and Governor Generoso and San Isidro in Davao Oriental.

The following intensities were also reported, Phivolcs added.

Intensity 3 - Compostela, Davao De Oro; Digos and Hagonoy in Davao Del Sur; Don Marcelino and Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental; Glan and Malungon in Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato

Intensity 2 - Maragusan and Mawab in Davao De Oro; Tagum, Davao Del Norte; Kiblawan and Santa Cruz in Davao Del Sur; Davao City; Mati and Tarragona in Davao Oriental; Arakan and Kidapawan, Cotabato; Alabel and Malapatan in Sarangai; Tampakan, South Cotabato; Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat

Intensity 1 - City of Gingoog, Misamis Oriental; Magsaysay, Davao Del Sur; Koronadal and Polomolok in South Cotabato; General Santos City

In a statement, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced that both the Davao International Airport and Mati Airport reported no damage following the earthquake.

According to the CAAP, all airport facilities, installations, buildings, and infrastructures remained intact despite the seismic activity.

— With reports from Rowegie Abanto and Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News