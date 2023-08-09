Philippine Coast Guard handout

MANILA — The Senate is open to allocating confidential or intelligence funds to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Sen. Koko Pimentel said Wednesday, as tensions between the Philippines and China rose anew.

"We have an open mind in granting PCG CIF (confidential and intelligence funds) up to a reasonable amount," Pimentel told ANC's Headstart.

"We will bring this up during the budget deliberations," he said of the confidential and intelligence funds requested by agencies.

According to Jay Tarriela, spokesperson of the PCG on the West Philippine Sea, the PCG's intelligence fund has been limited to only P10 million since 2009.

"With what is happening right now in the West Philippine Sea, with the magnitude of the function of the Coast Guard not to mention the maritime safety, and maritime environmental protection, it is important for the Philippine Coast Guard to receive a larger intelligence fund to support our operations," Tarriela said.

The Chinese Coast Guard on Saturday allegedly blocked and fired water cannon on Philippine vessels, as the PCG escorted charter boats carrying food, water, fuel, and other supplies to Filipino military personnel stationed at Ayungin Shoal in the Spratly Islands.

Following the fresh confrontation, the PCG said it would boost its presence near Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, within which is the smaller West Philippine Sea, and has ignored a 2016 international court ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

Tarriela also highlighted the need to modernize the Coast Guard to beef up the country's defenses in the face of Chinese aggression.

"It is important, all the lawmakers... have already understood the importance of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to be modernized, for the Philippine Coast Guard to be able to have much more bigger ships," he said.

— with a report from Agence France-Presse