Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo (left) and Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa (right) sign an exchange of notes formalizing a Japanese grant worth P31 billion to the Philippines on Aug. 8, 2023. Embassy of Japan in the Philippines/Facebook



MANILA — The Japanese government will provide the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) with a state-of-the-art satellite data communication system seen to improve its maritime law enforcement capabilities.

The system worth 1.1 billion yen (P432 million) was granted through Japan's Official Development Assistance (ODA), the PCG said in a statement on Wednesday.

The grant was formalized after Japanese Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa and Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo signed an Exchange of Notes on Tuesday.

According to the Japanese Embassy, the satellite data communication system was expected to "improve the PCG's Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) and maritime law enforcement capabilities."

"The Embassy added this will contribute to the economic and social development of the Philippines, strengthen cooperation in the Sulu-Celebes Sea and its surrounding areas, as well as realize the 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific,'" the PCG added.

The new equipment grant came following fresh tensions between Manila and Beijing, days after the PCG accused the China Coast Guard of blocking and water cannoning their boats attempting to resupply Filipino troops garrisoned at the Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal.

Koshikawa was among the foreign diplomats who expressed support for the Philippine position and concern for China's actions.

He had called the incident "harassment" that was "totally unacceptable," and that it infringed lawful activities of the sea and endanger the navigational safety.

Meanwhile, Japan also granted the Philippines a loan worth 30 billion yen (P11.7 billion) to support the country's disaster response and "swift recovery in the aftermath of natural and health-related disasters."

The loan was also part of the ODA that Koshikawa and Manalo signed, along with the PCG's new satellite data communication system.

"The Japanese government started this budgetary support in 2013, helping Filipino families recover lost income and rebuild their lives from the devastating effects of Typhoon Yolanda. In 2020, Japan extended anew this financial support to augment government coffers as the Philippines rolled out its recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic," the embassy said in a separate statement.