MANILA — Parts of Visayas and Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains due to the effects of the southwest monsoon or habagat, the state weather bureau said Wednesday.

In its 24-hour weather forecast, PAGASA said Occidental Mindoro, the northern portion of Palawan, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have fair weather, but may also experience isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the habagat and localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned of possible flooding or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Meanwhile, severe tropical storm Lan, which was last located 2,510 kilometers east northeast of extreme northern Luzon, will not have a direct effect on the country's weather, PAGASA weather forecaster Chenel Dominguez said.

It is also unlikely to enter the Philippine area of responsibility.

