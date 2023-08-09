Pigs are hosed down inside a backyard hog raiser's pen. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



Cebu province has ordered anew a 60-day ban on the entry of live hogs, sows and pork-related products from Bohol following the discovery of African swine fever cases from the province.

"This is due to the confirmed cases of African Swine Fever found in the Municipality of Pilar, Bohol, there is an urgent need to temporarily ban," Governor Gwen Garcia said in an executive order.

The ban also covers piglets and boar, livestock transport trucks and reefer vans from Bohol to "protect the hog industry of Cebu."

Garcia ordered the Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, Cebu Port Authority, Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority, and Mayors within the territorial jurisdiction of the Province of Cebu to monitor the strict implementation of the new Executive Order.

Meanwhile, the local government of Bohol said it has already contained the infection.

"We also tested outside of the kilometer radius of the positive hogs.The samples were all negative," said provincial veterinarian Stella Lapiz.

Lapiz said there are only 9 households with swine farms whose hogs were culled and paid for by the local government unit. "We put up checkpoints also and reduced the number of susceptible animals," she said.

A ban of entry and exit of hogs and other products in the town of Pilar is still in effect.

Bohol has a hog industry worth P6 billion. The province has been ASF-free since 2019.