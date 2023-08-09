CA confirms appointment of 3 DFA officials

The Commission on Appointments (CA), led by Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, confirms the ad interim appointments of three Foreign Service Officials, Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Confirmed by the CA were Philippine Ambassador to Nigeria Mersole Jala Mellejor; Philippine Ambassador to Spain Philippe Jones Lhuillier; and Raquel Rayel Solano, Chief of Mission, Class II. Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB

MANILA -- Some senators on Wednesday urged officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to forge stronger ties with international community amid the fresh tension between the Philippines and China.

Speaking before the Commission on Appointments’ (CA) Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing, Sen. Risa Hontiveros underlined the need to rally the support of the international community regarding the Philippines’ sovereign rights over the West Philippine Sea.

The senator issued this point while taking note of China’s strong ties with African countries, which include Nigeria, to be attended by Philippine Ambassador to Nigeria Mersole Jala Mellejor.

As the country’s representative, Mellejor is a “modest” and “confident” diplomatic official, Hontiveros said.

“We should really continue to build international consensus around us, or behind us, and confidently make those wise steps forward to really secure our national interest," Hontiveros said.

Mellejor, along with Ambassador Philippe Jones Lhuiller and Raquel Rayel Solano, quickly breezed through the CA Foreign Affairs Committee’s scrutiny, which only ran for over an hour.

Shortly after lunch, the CA plenary formally confirmed Mellejor, Lhuiller and Solano’s appointments.

Lhuiller will serve as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Spain, with concurrent jurisdiction over the Principality of Andorra.

Mellejor, on the other hand, will bear the title of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, with concurrent jurisdiction over the Republic of Benin, Burkina Faso, the Republic of Cameroon, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Cote D’Ivoire, the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, the Gabonese Republic, the Republic of the Gambia, the Republic of Ghana, the Republic of Liberia, the Republic of Sierra Leone and the Togolese Republic.

Solano was promoted to the rank of Chief of Mission, Class II and presently serves as Deputy Consul General in Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco, California, a post she held since 2018.



