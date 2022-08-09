Walden Bello, nakalaya na matapos magpiyansa

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Nakalaya na si dating vice presidential aspirant Walden Bello matapos pirmahan ang kaniyang release orders.

Ito ay matapos siyang sampahan ng kasong cyberlibel ni dating Davao City information officer Jefry Tupas. Nakapagpiyansa na rin siya ngayong araw. Aabot sa P48,000 kada kaso ang kinailangan ni Bello para makapagpiyansa.

Umalis na sa Camp Karingal sa Quezon City si Bello hapon ng Martes, matapos pirmahan at ibigay ng korte ang kaniyang release papers. Inakusahan noon ni Bello si Tupas sa isang TV interview sa pagkasangkot nito sa drug dealing -- pinabulaanan naman ito ni Tupas.

"Masaya at nakaligtas na rin," ani Bello matapos makalaya.

Naaresto si Bello bago mag-alas-5 ng hapon ng Lunes. Kagagaling lang umano niya ng US Embassy noon.

"I have to go there every year. I have to teach for 2 months for every year," ani Bello nang tanungin tungkol sa balak niyang pumuntang Amerika.

Pero aminado si Bello na alam niyang balak siyang arestuhin ng mga awtoridad. Hindi lang niya inakalang mapapaaga ito.

"Hinihintay namin kung anong mangyayari sa Davao trial court, hinihintay namin issuance and transmission of the warrant of arrest. We were surprised nu'ng dumating 'yung arresting officer," ani Bello.

Sinisisi ni Bello sa kaniyang pagkaaresto si Vice President Sara Duterte.

"Alam naman ng mga tao na this case is instigated by Sarah Duterte's camp wala akong message sa kanya. She knows what to do. she knows that this is crazy , silly charge. It is not worth her being a public official to get me into a cyberlibel case. As far as Sara Duterte is concerned, she can do whatever she wants. I'm not going to ask her for anything. As the VP of the country she knows what to do. She is not a stupid person," ani Bello.

Sagot ni Duterte sa isang pahayag na imbes na sisihin ang ibang tao at palabasin na siya ay biktima ng political persecution, ipinaalala nito na ang sibilisado at demokratikong lipunan ay hindi nirerespeto ang pagmamalaki.

"Instead of deflecting blame, playing the victim of an imaginary case of political persecution, and dragging me into his legal woes, I suggest that Mr. Bello be reminded of the fact that a civilized and democratic society does not respect hubris. The right to freedom of speech and expression does not protect anyone from defiling the name and reputation of others," ani Duterte.

-- Ulat ni Zyann Ambrosio, ABS-CBN News