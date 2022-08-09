Screengrab

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday made a last-minute appearance at the state funeral of the late Fidel V. Ramos, the country's 12th President.

Marcos, who arrived at the gravesite of Ramos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig, was wearing white polo sleeves and accompanied Ramos' widow throughout the burial rites.

The President handed over the folded Philippine flag to Ming.

The Philippine government had given a state funeral with full military honors to Ramos on Tuesday.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. attends the state funeral of the late president Fidel V. Ramos.

Ramos was a key figure in the 1986 People Power Revolution that ousted Marcos Sr. from power and installed democracy icon Corazon Aquino as president.

Ramos, who served the country from 1992 until 1998, is a second-degree cousin of Marcos' father and namesake, who was Philippine president from 1965 until 1986.

His administration was best known for its "Philippines 2000" program, which aimed to make the country industrialized by the year 2000 onwards. This program is often credited with revitalizing the country's economy.

— Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

