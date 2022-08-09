Courtesy of Benhur Arcayan, Malacañang Photo Bureau/Mark Cristino, EPA-EFE



MANILA — Pope Francis has sent his condolences for the death of former President Fidel Ramos, according to the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines.

In a message sent to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and shared by the CBCP on Tuesday, the pope expressed his "heartfelt condolences" and assured Filipinos of his prayers.

"Mindful of the late President's years of service to the nation and his efforts in fostering the values of democracy, peace and rule of law, I commend his soul to the mercy of Almighty God," the message reads.

"Upon President Ramos' family and all who mourn his passing, I invoke the divine blessings of consolation and peace," Pope Francis added.

Ramos died on July 31 at age 94. He was laid to rest at the Libingan ng mga Bayan on Tuesday.

