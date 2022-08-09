Eligible Makati residents line up to get their second booster shots against COVID-19 inside a mall in Makati City a day after the Department of Health (DOH) issued guidelines for its nationwide rollout on July 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 2,618 new COVID-19 cases, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed on Tuesday.

The daily cases are relatively lower every Tuesday due to fewer tests conducted over the weekend, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido noted.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in the country has reached 60,864, after 27 new deaths were also reported.

The number of people currently positive for the coronavirus stood at 36,666, while total recoveries are at 3,713,242.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 3,810,772.

The first infection was recorded on Jan. 30, 2020 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

Of the additional cases reported during the day, 1,530 were from Metro Manila, the DOH said.

The positivity rate for August 7 to 8 is at 17.1 percent, Guido said.

The Philippines tallied 27,331 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, during which severe and critical patients reached 772, the DOH said Monday.

From Aug. 1 to 7, the country logged an average of 3,904 infections per day, up 13 percent compared to the previous week, according to a DOH bulletin.

That was the highest number of cases logged in a single week since the week of Feb. 7 to 13 this year when 28,280 cases were reported, said the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

It is also the second straight week that the daily average cases remained above 3,000. The daily average cases in the week prior or from July 25 to 31 this year was 3,443, the research group added.

Some 71.9 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 16.2 million have received their booster shots.

RELATED VIDEO