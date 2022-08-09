

Nagpatupad na malawakang balasahan sa organisasyon si Philippine National Police Chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr.

Kabilang sa mga nilipat ng puwesto ay si dating PNP officer-in-charge Vicente Danao Jr., na itinalaga sa Area Police Command Western Mindanao mula sa pagiging Deputy Chief PNP For Operations.

Si dating PNP No. 2 na si Lt. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia, inilipat din sa Area Police Command sa Visayas mula sa pagiging Deputy Chief PNP For Administration.

Nagsagawa rin ng balasahan sa National Capital Region Police Office, kabilang na ang pagtatalaga ng bagong Regional Director at mga District Director.

Sa kabuuan, mahigit 30 senior officers ang inilipat ni Azurin.

Sa isang pahayag, sinabi ng PNP na ang balasahan ay dala ng pagnanais ng bagong liderato na mas palakasin ang kanilang frontline units at i-promote ang ibang opisyal sa mas mataas na posisyon.

"The reorganization of personnel occupying key positions aims to provide opportunities and career growth. At the same time, this move shall strengthen and empower strategic offices and units with the placement of more seasoned and experienced senior officers at their helms to further hone the operational and administrative undertakings against criminality, enforcement of the law, and maintenance of peace and order," ayon sa PNP.

Sabi naman ng bagong Deputy Chief PNP for Administration na si Lt. Gen. Jose Chiquito Malayo, lahat naman kwalipikado sa posisyon, at karapatan ng bagong liderato ang pagsasaayos ng organisasyon batay sa kaniyang pananaw.

"It's his prerogative... to be able to lead the organization as he sees fit. Lahat naman ito kilala niya, and they are all qualified for the position," ani Malayo.

