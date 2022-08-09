Flood hits parts of Negros Oriental, classes suspended in Guihulngan City

Heavy rains caused floods in two barangays in Guihulangan City, Negros Oriental Monday night after state weather bureau PAGASA issued an orange rainfall advisory in the province.

Guihulngan City CDRRMO responder Michael Dela Torre said the barangays of Calamba and Poblacion were severely affected by the flood. “The rivers in our city overflowed last night," he said.

Alert level 1 was also raised in landslide prone Barangays Planas and Humayhumay.

Rescuers extracted several individuals who were trapped inside their homes and sent them to the barangay gym which served as the evacuation center.

The city is now conducting its assessment and looking into assisting those whose homes were damaged by the flood.

Following this incident, the local government of the city declared a suspension of classes in all levels.

“The passability of roads have been affected, houses have been damaged or deluged with sludge, and some even needed to evacuate from their respective residences,” said Mayor Filomeno Reyes.

PAGASA's orange rainfall advisory covers Central Visayas regions, including the southern part of Negros Oriental.