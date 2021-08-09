People line up at a grocery in Quezon City on August 5, 2021, a day before Metro Manila is placed under enhanced community quarantine. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The regulation of the selling of basic goods in Quezon City groceries is not mandatory, Mayor Joy Belmonte said Monday.

The ordinance, made public last week, was passed by the city council last year to prevent hoarding, according to the mayor.

"Hindi siya mandatory in the sense na may police na pupunta sa groceries, retailers para i-check. Pero kung may magreklamo sa'min na naubusan sila, pwede po namin iinvoke ang batas na ito," she told ANC's Headstart.

(It's not mandatory in the sense that policemen will go to groceries, retailers to check. But if someone complained to us that they were unable to avail of basic goods, we can invoke this ordinance.)

"It is not mandatory to do so if there's no need to do so. If retailers feel that they have adequate supply of goods, then by no means do they have to impose this on any buyer."

The ordinance which regulates the selling of basic necessities during calamities and emergencies, is "pro-poor," Belmonte said.

"This is actually passed by the Sangguniang Panglungsod because of the first ECQ where there was a lot of hoarding and as a result of that people who did not the buying power to hoard were not able to purchase basic necessities," she said.

"It's actually there to protect the poor rather than the rich. That's actually the objective of this, to make sure there's adequate supply for all. Wala pong pulis na nababantay sa groceries and tindahan."

(There will be no policemen guarding groceries and stores.)