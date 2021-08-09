AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND -- Boluntaryong nagtanim ng iba’t ibang klase ng canopy trees ang mga Pinoy sa Waitawa Regional Park sa Auckland nitong ika-8 ng Agosto, 2021. Kulang-kulang 400 na puno ang naitanim ng grupo.

“Since there were 34 out of 50 participants from Pinoy Adventurers NZ​ who joined, a rough estimate would be around 400 trees planted. Assuming that each member planted around 10-12 plants each,” ayon naman kay Matthew Alajas, miyembro ng Pinoy Adventurers NZ​.

Mga Pinoy sa New Zealand na nakilahok sa tree planting project ng Pinoy Adventurers NZ noong August 8, 2021 sa Waitawa Regional Park sa Auckland, New Zealand

Pinangunahan ng Pinoy Adventurers NZ o PANZ ang nasabing tree planting na isinabay nila sa kanilang ika-apat na anibersaryo. Ang PANZ ay isang community-based, volunteer-led organisation na nagsusulong ng kulturang Pinoy sa pamamagitan ng pagsasagawa ng outdoor activities sa New Zealand.

“Karamihan sa aming members ay Filipino migrants sa New Zealand ngunit meron din kaming mga miyembro na ibang ethnicities na interesadong makilala ang kulturang Pilipino at makibahagi sa aming activities tulad ng tree planting,” ayon kay Ms. Marose Marfori, Founder at Leader ng PANZ.

Our volunteers lead beginner walks and hike around the North Island, mainly in Auckland, and once in a while, we have paid trips that require professional guides or gear hire. Our aim is to encourage Filipino migrants and other ethnic minitories to get out more, explore our beautiful land Aotearoa (New Zealand) and enjoy the wellbeing benefits of nature and adventure, whilst connecting with their fellow kababayans and our culture,” dagdag pa ni Ms. Marfori na sampung taon ng NZ citizen.

Outdoor hike ng Pinoy Adventurers NZ sa Tongariro Alpine Crossing noong July 31, 2021

Para naman kay Jerome Sanchez Mordido, 32 taong gulang, isa na ring NZ citizen, ang boluntaryong pagtatanim nila ng puno ay parang pangangalaga na rin ng sariling bakuran sa kanilang tahanan.

“...it was about giving back to the land and to me, as a New Zealand citizen, part taking in such activity is just like maintaining your own backyard. As a Filipino, it’s my way of saying thanks and showing support to the other volunteers for keeping New Zealand green,” kuwento ni Mordido.

Ayon pa kay Ms. Marfori, kontrolado ng NZ goverment ang COVID-19 sa bansa kaya’t malaya nilang nagagawa ang kanilang outdoor activities:

“...wala kaming community transmission kaya normal lang ang pamumuhay namin dito. Di nga lang kami maka-travel overseas.”

(Left) Pangalawa mula sa kaliwa ay si Ms. Marose Marfori, founder at leader ng Pinoy Adventurers NZ, nasa kaliwa niya si Jerome Sanchez Mordido. (Right) Si Matthew Alajas, miyembro rin ng Pinoy Adventurers NZ

Hinihikayat ng Pinoy Adventurers NZ ang mga kababayan at iba pang nationalities na lumahok sa dalawa pang tree planting projects na pinamumunuan din ng Filipino volunteers na parehong gaganapin sa ika-21 ng Agosto, 2021: ang “Tree Planting Volunteer Day” para sa restoration ng waterways sa PT. England Reserve, Tamaki Estuary sa Auckland at ang tree-planting sa Churton Park sa Wellington, New Zealand.

Ang tree-planting ay isa lamang sa mga proyekto ng mga Pinoy volunteer sa New Zealand bilang pangangalaga sa kalikasan.

“...tree planting is a great opportunity to meet other people in our community and make a difference. We planted to protect the things that belong in the parks: native plants, birds, fish, and insects and their support systems and food supplies - forest, streams, wetlands, sea,” ani Ms. Marfori.

Ulat ni Annalyn "Apol" Mabini | TFC News