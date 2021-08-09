MANILA - Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday said the local government has spent P88.24 million for the purchase of food packs for 260,000 families who would fail to receive cash aid from the national government.

Each food pack, worth around P340, contains rice, canned goods and other basic items, Sotto told reporters in an online press conference.

"Makakatulong naman talaga yung food packs. Hindi na din nila kailangan lumabas ng bahay," he said.

(The food packs will help. They don't have to go outside of the house.)

Malaking tulong po ang 650M mula sa nasyonal, ngunit gaya nung huling ECQ-ayuda, hindi po talaga lahat ay makakatanggap ng tulong pinansyal mula rito.



Kaya minabuti po ng LGU na mag-order ng 260,000 GROCERY FOODPACKS para mas marami tayong matulungan.. (more details to follow) pic.twitter.com/4YzulUpZLD — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) August 7, 2021

The city government can no longer provide a supplemental cash aid program for those who will not be included in the national government's list of recipients due to lack of funds, the mayor said.

"Noong una ng ECQ... may Pasig supplemental SAP para sa bawat pamilya na mag-a-avail," he said.

(During the first ECQ... there was a Pasig supplemental social amelioration program that each family in Pasig can avail.)

"P1.2 billion yung nagastos namin nung unang ECQ. Sa ngayon, wala na tayong ganoong kalaking pondo," he said.

(We spent P1.2 billion for that during the first ECQ. For now, we don't have that large fund.)

Last week, Pasig received P650 million in cash aid from the national government, which is P30 million less than the amount the city got last year.

"Hindi naman kami nagrereklamo. Hinihingi lang namin ang pang-unawa ng tao na hindi lahat makakatanggap ngayon [ng cash aid]."

(We are not complaining. We are just asking for the public's understanding that not everyone can receive cash aid this time around.)

The National Capital Region was placed under the strictest lockdown classification for the third time from August 6 to 20 after COVID-19 cases swelled due to the spread of the more virulent Delta variant.

At least 7 Delta variant cases were recorded in Pasig City, where less than a quarter of the population is fully protected against COVID-19.

Pasig City will wait for the decision of other Metro Manila mayors before implementing additional health protocols or restrictions, Sotto said.

"Walang point kung may restriction ang Taguig pero hindi gagawin ng Pasig and vice versa kasi ang borders natin are very porous," he said.

(There is no point in putting restrictions in Taguig if Pasig will not implement it and vice versa because our borders are very porous.)

"The decisions, it should be near to a consensus," he said.

