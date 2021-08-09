Maidy Pahaty hands out the government’s financial aid at a covered court in Barangay Tibaguin, Hagonoy, Bulacan on April 20, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Laguna and Bataan residents in need will get cash aid from government to help them cope with the toughest lockdown in the 2 provinces, which is meant to curb the uptick in COVID-19 cases, Malacañang said on Monday.

The budget department has proposed P2.715 billion for the aid in Laguna, based on the province's list of cash assistance beneficiaries last April when it last went under the toughest of four quarantine levels, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

The agency is still computing the budget for Bataan's cash aid, based on consultations with the local government and the interior department, he said.

"Ang garantiya ay makakatanggap po ang Laguna at Bataan [ng ayuda]," the official said in a press briefing.

(The guarantee is that Laguna and Bataan will receive assistance.)

This aid will amount to P1,000 per person, which up to 4 members of a family could get, he said.



Laguna’s 3.3 million people returned to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) from last Friday, until Aug. 15.

Bataan meanwhile was placed under ECQ from Aug. 8 to 22.

