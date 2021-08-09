More Pfizer, Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine doses arriving this week: Palace

Video courtesy of PTV

(UPDATE) The Philippines is set to receive some 2.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this week, Malacañang said on Monday.

Authorities on Wednesday will take delivery of 813,150 government-procured Pfizer doses, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

Two million Sinovac jabs, also procured by government, are expected to arrive the next day, he said in a press briefing.

The Philippines has administered at least 24.4 million COVID-19 shots, including 13,087,781 first jabs. At least 11,391,969 are now fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, Roque said.

The government aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people this year to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy.

Asked whether or not government has a program for Filipinos who remain hesitant to get inoculated, Roque said, "Bahala na si COVID-19 sa kanila, kung ayaw nilang magpabakuna."

(COVID-19 will take care of them, if they do not want to get vaccinated.)

With around 1.6 million COVID-19 cases and more than 29,000 deaths, the Philippines has the second-worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.