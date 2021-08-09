Metro Manila cities to begin cash aid distribution Wednesday: mayors

Beneficiaries in Barangay Beverly Hills in Antipolo, Rizal receive cash aid from the government on April 7, 2021, as the "NCR plus" remains under enhanced community quarantine. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - Metro Manila cities will simultaneously begin cash aid distribution on Wednesday, officials said Monday.

Some 10.7 million residents are entitled to P1,000 cash aid each or up to P4,000 per family as the capital region was again placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) from August 6 to 20, Malacañang earlier said.

Beneficiaries include those who received cash assistance in the first and second tranche, said Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez, head of the Metro Manila Council.

Those who were not part of the previous lists may submit an application to grievance committees station at every barangay, he added.

"Napagusapan po namin na lahat ng siyudad sa Miyerkoles po magsisimula lahat, simultaneous ang (pamimigay ng) 16 na siyudad at isang munisipyo," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(All mayors have agreed that all 16 cities and 1 town will simultaneously begin distribution on Wednesday.)

The cash aid for residents of Parañaque will be given either through an electronic wallet or through payout centers with health protocols, Olivarez said.

In San Juan, only 100 residents per hour in every barangay will be allowed in payout centers, Mayor Francis Zamora said.

Residents who will apply before grievance committees will undergo verification, he added.

"Rest assured the city government can allocate its own local funds to help those who will not be accommodated just in case kulangin po (we will lack budget from national government)," he said in a separate interview with Teleradyo.

Local governments were given 15 days to distribute the cash aid but it may take Quezon City 21 days due to its large population, Mayor Joy Belmonte told ANC's Headstart.

The city has begun preparations in its payout sites and will meet with barangay chairpersons later Monday, she said.

Some P2.48 billion was allotted to the city, as in previous social amelioration programs, which will benefit 840,000 to 850,000 families, she added.

"We've started preparing our sites. Actually we're ready to deploy the funds tomorrow pero napagkasunduan ng mayors para di macompare ang bawat city...na Wednesday is the best time to start kasi lahat handa na by Wednesday," she said.

(Actually we're ready to deploy the funds tomorrow but mayors have agreed to begin Wednesday so there's no comparison and every city will be ready by then.)