Manila spends P29.85M to buy 150,000 cans of milk for elderly

MANILA - The Manila city government on Monday said it has spent some P29.85 million to procure 150,000 cans of milk for its elderly residents.

The milk will be distributed during the National Capital Region's two-week lockdown, Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso said in a statement.

"Kahit pa anong mangyari — baka may mga delay sa release ng ayuda — at least sigurado na ang mga lolo at lola natin na may makukuha silang makakatulong agad sa kalusugan nila," he said.

(No matter what happens - in case the release of cash aid is delayed - at least grandpas and grandmas will have something for their health already.)

Last week, the capital city received P1.4 billion from the national government to help Manileños get by during the Aug. 6-20 enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.

The Manila mayor said the city needs P35 million more to provide cash assistance to all indigent families.

"Bigyan niyo lang ako ng 72 hours, maghahanap ako ng pera," he said.

(Just give me 72 hours, I will look for more money.)

Last year, the Manila City government had also distributed cans of milk to its elderly residents.