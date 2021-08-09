MANILA -- Laban ng Demokratikong Pilipino (LDP) president and Senator Sonny Angara on Monday confirmed that his party will support Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio if she decides to run for president in 2022.

"I and the party members I have spoken to have agreed to support her should she decide to run for President. We are just waiting for the draft MoA [memorandum of agreement] to formalize any agreements made,” Angara said in a text message to ABS-CBN News.

Angara made the confirmation a day after Hugpong ng Pagbabago Secretary General Anthony del Rosario told the media that other political parties have already committed their support for Duterte-Carpio should she seek the presidency in 2022.

Del Rosario said the parties that have pledged to support Duterte-Carpio are the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats of former President Gloria Arroyo, Nacionalista Party of former Senate President Manny Villar, Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino of former President Joseph Estrada, National Unity Party of former Interior and Local Government Secretary Ronnie Puno, People’s Reform Party of Narciso Santiago, and Partido Federalism ng Pilipinas of South Cotabato Governor Jun Tamayo.

The LDP is also considering supporting senatorial candidates with impressive records, Angara said.

"I suspect many of them will be common candidates of the various political parties and coalitions due to their winnability and their performance record, among others," he said.

Meanwhile, Nationalist People’s Coalition chairman and Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III remains unperturbed by the increasing number of Mayor Sara’s supporters.

Sotto is expected to run for vice-president alongside Senator Panfilo Lacson in 2022.

Sotto actively campaigned for Angara in 2019 when the latter ran for re-election.

“To each his own. Alliances are good but it will not dictate our resolve to offer our KKK to our people,” Sotto said.

He also did not hide his disappointment with Vice President Leni Robredo’s supporters for misunderstanding Lacson’s "unification" offer when they met with her last July 21.

“No, I'm disappointed sa mga supporters niya na mahina ang intindimiento,” he said.

Lacson bared in a Monday interview that he wanted opposition bets to pick Sotto as their common running-mate in the 2022 polls.

Lacson’s offer to Robredo was “sincere and selfless,” Sotto insisted.

"It's her opinion. Ping's offer was sincere and selfless. She was not supposed to reject right away and instead study first the possibilities. Outright rejection meant they had something else in mind at the outset,” Sotto said.