Jalen Green scores 23 in Summer League debut

The Houston Rockets' highly touted Filipino American draft pick Jalen Green made his NBA Summer League debut on Sunday, scoring 23 points in 9 of 18 shooting. He nailed 4 triples, while grabbing 5 rebounds in 30 minutes of action. His coaches touted his defensive play as well.

After the 84-76 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Green told reporters that the experience was fun and similar to his time in the G League bubble. He added that he enjoyed having fans in the stands.

While @HoustonRockets rookie @JalenGreen has proudly talked about representing his Pinoy roots in NBA. He tells me as 1st player to undergo the @nbagleague professional pathway program, he has to represent for them as well. @ABSCBNNews @TFCNewsNow @ANCALERTS @ABSCBNNewsSport pic.twitter.com/fKwfvFUnb5 — Steve Angeles (@StevieAngeles) August 9, 2021

While the 19-year-old has been eager to represent his Filipino roots, he's also eager to represent the NBA G League's professional pathway program. Green was one of the first prep-to-pro athletes to undergo the program earlier this year. "The beginning of the G League, they said we're not going to win no games. They pretty much doubted us, from the coaches to the players, so I'm trying to put on a show for my teammates, my coaches; They all helped me get to this point, so I’m trying to represent them as much as I can," said Green.

The Rockets' next game is scheduled for tuesday. It's against the Detroit Pistons and the No. 1 overall draft pick, Cade Cunningham.