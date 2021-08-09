NCR-bound public vehicles are checked for compliance on Marcos Highway at the border of Marikina and Cainta on August 06, 2021 as border controls are set up under the Enhanced Community Quarantine. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - The virulent COVID-19 Delta variant has now spread to 13 of the country's 17 regions, the Department of Health said Monday.

The National Capital Region recorded the most cases of the Delta variant with 146, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing.

Rounding out the top 5 with most Delta cases are Calabarzon (47), Central Luzon (39), Central Visayas (37) and Western Visayas (36).

The Delta variant is also reported in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region and Cordillera Administrative Region.

The variant of concern was first identified in India and has become the dominant strain of coronavirus in the world.

Of the country's current 450 Delta cases, 426 patients have recovered while 10 have succumbed to the disease.

The country has 13 active cases of the Delta variant, while 1 was still "being verified," Vergeire said.

Many of them were local cases (355) while 69 others came from returning overseas Filipinos. The case type of remaining 26 cases are still being verified by the DOH.

As to the vaccination status of patients infected with the Delta variant, 83 were not inoculated against COVID-19. Thirty-five have received 2 doses of the anti-virus jabs while 17 got their first shot.

The agency is still verifying the vaccination status of the remaining 315 cases.

The Philippine Genome Center has so far sequenced 10,473 samples, of which, 2,362 were found to be positive for the Beta variant (first detected in South Africa), 2,093 for the Alpha variant (first detected in the UK), two of the Gamma variant (first detected in Brazil), and 287 of the P.3 variant (first detected in the Philippines).

The active cases, as of Aug. 5, are broken down as follows:

Alpha - 18

Beta - 18

P.3 - 1

