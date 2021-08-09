MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 21,731 as 90 new cases were recorded from the previous week, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Monday.

The DFA also reported 27 new recoveries and 3 new fatalities.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 7,849 as 12,558 of those infected have recovered, while 1,325 have died.

There are currently 100 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,907 in the Asia Pacific, 945 in Europe, 4,883 in the Middle East and Africa, and 111 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1,667,714 people. The tally includes 29,128 deaths, 1,560,106 recoveries, and 78,480 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, India and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 202.8 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Russia leading countries with the most number of cases.

More than 4.2 million have died worldwide because of the disease.

