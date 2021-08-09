Malabon residents, who have registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines but without schedules, take a chance to get their dose at the Oreta Sports Complex on August 8, 2021. The LGU accommodates the chance recipients when scheduled registrants fail to show up at their appointed time. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - Nearly 9.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Metro Manila, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said Monday.

Of the figure, around 5.368 million were given as first dose, MMDA chief of staff Michael Salalima said in a press briefing. The fully vaccinated are 3.927 million.

The capital region, home to nearly 13.5 million people, is back to the strictest lockdown level starting Aug. 6 in a bid to rein in the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant. The movement restrictions stay until Aug. 20.

Local chief executives in Metro Manila have asked the national government for additional 4 million doses of the anti-virus jabs, which they aimed to administer during the reimposition of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

"Hopefully, we will reach around 13 million jabs after this ECQ. With that, almost 50 percent of the population here in Metro Manila have received first and second doses," Salalima told reporters in a mix of Filipino and English during a media forum organized by the Department of Health.

All over the country, the government has administered 24.4 million doses, of which 13 million were first doses. There are 11.3 million who are fully vaccinated.

The government target is to immunize up to 70 million people this year.

The country uses vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Gamaleya Institute, Sinovac and AstraZeneca.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Philippines has recorded over 1.6 million COVID-19 cases, with over 29,000 deaths. It is now considered "high-risk" for COVID-19 transmission amid the presence of the more-infectious Delta variant.

