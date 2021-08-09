Sen. Panfilo Lacson during a hearing last February 22, 2021. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB

MANILA — Opposition group 1Sambayan said Monday it was "not closing doors" on Sen. Panfilo Lacson as its 2022 standard bearer as it aims to make the broadest coalition possible among non-administration candidates.

"I don’t think we are at a point saying na sarado ang usapan, I think we are at a point na tuloy-tuloy ang usapan, although of course may mga konting mga problema along the way, expected naman yan, kaya nga ang importante dito ay tuloy-tuloy ang usapan at hindi napapatid ang communication," 1Sambayan convenor Howard Calleja said.

This, despite Lacson declining 1Sambayan's "nomination" as one of its "options" for 2022.

Lacson has announced he was running for president in 2022 with Senate President Vicente Sotto as his running mate.

1Sambayan likewise remained open to other possible candidates, including Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

"I think there are already some groups on both sides reaching out to, kumbaga, have this dialogue, but whether this will happen or not, tingnan natin pagdating niya but I can safely say that on both sides there are efforts, bilaterally on both sides," Calleja revealed.

He emphasized that survey numbers are not the only criterion in their selection process for their 2022 presidential bet.

"Let us go beyond the numbers, sabi ko nga ang unity ay dapat hindi lang basehan sa survey pero it's part of the data, kailangan kasama rin po dito ang inyong vision, track record, plano or plataporma para sa bayan, so kelangan to pagsama-samahin," Calleja said.

