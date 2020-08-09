Paaralan sa Iloilo, kinondena dahil sa expulsion ground nitong homosexuality

ILOILO CITY - Umani ng kritisismo sa social media ang isang Catholic school sa lungsod na sinabing ground for expulsion ang homosekswalidad dahil ito ay imoral.

Kinondena ng LGBT Community Affairs Office sa Iloilo City ang nakasaad sa handbook ng Assumption School-Iloilo na ‘grounds’ for expulsion ang imoralidad.

Ayon kay Gabriel Umadhay, head ng LGBT Community Affairs Office, kailangang humingi ng tawad ang paaralan sa LGBT Community.

May anti-discrimination ordinances din ang Iloilo City na nagpro-protekta sa karapatan ng mga miyembro ng LGBT community, dagdag niya.

“We understand that you have your own standards when it comes to education and we are not here to question the quality of your educational services that you offer, how so ever we stand with the discrimination policies that are existing in our community ,” ani Umadhay.

Inilunsad ng netizens ang #ACTwellAC na nanawagan ng agarang pag-aksyon ng paaralan. Screengrab

Ayon sa paaralan, ang nakasaad sa kanilang handbook ay base sa catechism ng Simbahang Katolika, at ukol sa aksyon at hindi kondisyon o "orientation" ng isang LGBT member.

Hindi naman itinanggi ng paaralan ang nakasaad sa kanilang handbook.

“There is no intent nor was there ever an intent to discriminate against homosexuals as represented in social media," ayon sa pahayag ng Community of the Religious of Assumption Iloilo.

Ang naturang pahayag ang nakasaad sa employment contracts at student enrollment forms ng paaralan.

Ang pahayag ng Community of the Religious of Assumption-Iloilo sa kritisismong natanggap nila sa social media ukol sa handbook ng paaralan.