Enteng remains strong, as monsoon rains to persist

Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA - Tropical depression Enteng maintained its strength as it moved toward the Philippine Sea, the state weather bureau said late Saturday night.

The eye of the weather disturbance was last seen 510 kilometers east-northeast of Tuguegarao, PAGASA said in its 11 p.m. bulletin.

Moving northward at a speed of 25 kilometers per hour (kph), Enteng was forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Sunday afternoon and was expected to head towards Japan's Ryukyu archipelago, the agency added.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph.

The Ilocos region, Benguet, Abra, Zambales, Bataan and Mimaropa will experience monsoon rains due to the southwest monsoon, which will be enhanced by the tropical depression and a low-pressure area (LPA) spotted off Zambales.

The southwest monsoon, or habagat, will also bring occasional rains over Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, the Visayas and the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region and Central Luzon.

Gusty conditions associated with the southwest monsoon may be experienced over Pangasinan, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region and Western Visayas.

PAGASA warned the public that flooding and rain-induced landslide could occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall in areas considered highly susceptible to these hazards.

Sea travel is also risky, especially for small sea vessels, over the seaboards of Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, western coast of Batangas, western coast of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island and western coast of Palawan including Calamian Islands; Batanes, Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands, and Isabela.

The agency also said the LPA located 225 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales would less likely develop into a tropical depression.