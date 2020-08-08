Enteng now a tropical storm, remains far from PH landmass: PAGASA

MANILA (UPDATE) - Weather disturbance Enteng strengthened into a tropical storm early Sunday as it moved northward and remained far from the Philippine landmass, the state weather bureau said.

The country's fifth storm this year was last spotted 540 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes, packing maximum winds of 75 km per hour and up to 90 kph gusts as of 10 a.m., PAGASA said.

A low pressure area last estimated 235 km west of Iba, Zambales and the southwest monsoon or habagat enhanced by Enteng will dampen Pangasinan, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Mimaropa.

These will also bring occasional rains over Metro Manila, Aklan, Antique, and the rest of Luzon, according to PAGASA.

The LPA is "less likely" to intensify into a tropical depression in the next 24 hours, while Enteng is forecast to remain as a tropical storm and leave the Philippine area of responsibility between Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening, PAGASA said.

PAGASA warned the public that flooding and rain-induced landslide could occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall in areas considered highly susceptible to these hazards.

Gusty conditions associated with the southwest monsoon may be experienced in the next 24 hours in Pangasinan, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol region, and Western Visayas.

The weather bureau advised those with small seacrafts to take precautionary measures while venturing out over the seaboards of Visayas and the rest of Luzon due to moderate to rough seas.

