39 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total now at 9,754

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad sick with COVID-19 is now at 9,754, with 65 new cases reported Sunday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA also said there are 23 new recoveries, bringing the total to 5,783.

No new fatalities were recorded Sunday, keeping the death toll at 708 for overseas Filipinos, it added.

To date, 3,263 Filipino patients abroad are undergoing treatment for COVID-19, broken down as follows by region: 289 in the Asia Pacific Region, 501 in Europe, 2,311 in the Middle East and Africa, and 162 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 129,913 people. The tally includes 2,270 deaths, 67,673 recoveries and 59,970 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News