2 more House employees test positive for COVID-19; total now at 39 cases

MANILA - The House of Representatives on Sunday confirmed its 38th and 39th COVID-19 cases, both employees assigned at the Office of the Speaker.

One employee last reported for work on July 28 and was tested after experiencing fever, body malaise and decreased sense of smell, said House Secretary General Jose Luis Montales in a statement.

The said employee, who is on home quarantine, currently has no fever and has fully recovered his sense of smell but still has mild cough.

Contact tracing is ongoing, Montales added.

The other employee last went to work in March and was tested after experiencing fever, body malaise, and decreased sense of smell.

He is currently in stable condition.

The Philippines has recorded 129,913 COVID-19 cases, with 2,270 deaths and 67,673 recoveries.

Of the total cases, 59,970 are active or still have the virus, but 91.2 percent have mild symptoms, while 7.5 percent were asymptomatic. Some 0.7 percent were considered severe while 0.6 percent were critical.

- with reports from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News