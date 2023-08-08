Presidential Communications Office handout.

MANILA — The United States is looking at the possibility of sending nurses to the Philippines to study nursing here, a US senator told President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. during their meeting in Malacañang on Tuesday.

Aside from this, US Senator Tammy Duckworth and Marcos, Jr. also discussed climate change and the two countries' shift to renewable energy during the lawmaker's courtesy call.

Duckworth said Filipinos in the US are known for being well-educated and their fluency in the English language.

"Noting the number of Filipino nurses in the US and the quality of service they provide, Senator Duckworth opens about her talk with the US Embassy in the Philippines about the possibility of sending American students to nursing schools in the country," state-run Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM) said in their short video about the meeting.

"[This is seen as] one of the measures to address the United States’ shortage of nursing programs and residency slots," it added.

Marcos, Jr. said he was looking forward to more partnerships with Washington and thanked Duckworth for her support.

