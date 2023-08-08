Rescuers conduct a search and retrieval operation off Talim island, in the town of Binangonan, Rizal, July 28, 2023. According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) around 26 people have died and 40 individuals were rescued after a passenger boat capsized on July 27, in Laguna Lake, amid strong waves brought by typhoon Egay. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

MANILA -- The story behind the sinking of MB Aya Express last July 27 that claimed the lives of 27 people was not only a case of overloading and bad weather, as bared during Tuesday's Senate Public Services committee's investigation into the incident.

Speaking before the panel, boat captain Donald Anain blamed the accident to a windstorm and over-eager passengers who boarded MB Aya Express that fateful day.

Anain insisted he is a seasoned licensed boatman who was trained by the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA).

“Ako po ay nag-apply ng lisensya, SIB, yung Seafarer Identification Book sa MARINA po. Ino-honor naman po yun ng Coast Guard,” he said.

But the claim was immediately debunked by MARINA Deputy Administrator for Operations Nannette Dinopol.

“Ang purpose lang po noon ay mag-record ng sea service ng kapitan at identification lang po talaga ng kapitan. Ang kailangan po talaga ay yung kanyang lisensya,” Dinopol said

This prompted Sen. Grace Poe to grill Anain.

“May lisensya ka ba o wala?" asked Poe, chairperson of the panel.

“Ma’am, wala pa po. Nauna po kasi yung Seafarer ID Book po, SIB, sa land eh parang student... Nag-conduct po sila ng training sa Binangonan po, sa Cardona side, sa Navotas,” Anain said.

His training in MARINA lasted for three days, according to Anain.

Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu quickly dispelled Anain’s claims.

“The Coast Guard only honors licenses issued by MARINA. In this particular instance, in the submitted master’s list of departure, nakalagay dun ma’am yung license number. Dun nya (Anain) isinulat yung kanyang SIB number,” Abu said.

One of the survivors, John Marr Niño delos Reyes, meanwhile junked Anain’s claim that he had a hard time stopping eager passengers to board the boat causing an overloaded trip.

“Umalis na po kami sa pampang eh, hinabol pa nya yung walong (pasahero). Ibinalik nya yung bangka, binalikan nya yung walo,” Delos Reyes narrated.

The head of MARINA admitted wooden hull boats are being barred to sail since year 2020.

Still, some considerations must be made.

“In other areas na hindi napapasukan, humihingi yung mga representatives for an extension... because of the lack of land transportation, there is no direct connection between the two areas,” MARINA Administrator Hernani Fabia said.

“But you’ll always be held hostage. Obviously, if they don’t transition to the new one, dahil pinapalusot naman tayo eh,” Poe pointed out.

Unfortunately, MB Aya Express was not inspected by MARINA, its owner said.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo asked boat owner Rufino Antonil: “Nag-inspeksyon po ba ang MARINA bago bigyan ng certification na ibig sabihin okay?”

“Opo... tiningnan po eh... okay raw po,” Antonil replied.

“Bago ipagawa yung bangka, nagsumite ba kayo ng proposal o blueprint sa MARINA para paaprubahan?” Tulfo then asked.

Antonil’s reply: “Hindi po.”

'PANGITI'

Anain meantime claimed boatmen in Binangonan Port observed a certain tradition of making Coast Guard inspectors “smile” so they have a glitch-free travel clearance release.

That “pangiti” is actually a token which can come in cash or any item, Anain said.

Tulfo asked: “Magkano yung halaga ng ngiti mo?”

“Magdadala ka po ng kahit ano... May nauna nga sa akin dun, bumili lang ako ng P100 na saging... May involved na money, P50 pang-merienda,” Anain said.

Coast Guard Spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo flatly denied Anain’s claims.

﻿"That's absurd. I do not think our personnel would resort to accepting banana and fifty pesos in exchange of favors. The captain denied giving liquors to our personnel. Our personnel also denied demanding any of these items. Wala silang tinatanggap," Balilo, in a text statement, said.

Coast Guard Chief Abu said they already sacked their two personnel dragged into the sunken boat incident.

“Inimbestigahan natin of course. Tinanggal na natin immediately... The case now is in the national headquarters, to determine if we will lessen or increase the recommended penalty,” Abu told the committee.

“One thing is certain, there was negligence on the part of our people, and we are brave enough to accept the consequences of our action,” he added.

Sen. JV Ejercito is now pushing for the Coast Guard modernization and increase the current 26,336 PCG personnel.

Poe meanwhile seeks to create National Transport Safety Board designed to oversee the operation of transport systems and investigate problems that will besiege the industry.

The Binangonan local government is now targeting to build a bridge that will connect Talim island to other villages in the province.