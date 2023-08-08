Representatives of different urban poor communities displaced from National Housing Authority (NHA) relocation sites symbolically lock down the NHA main office at Elliptical Road in Quezon City on August 8, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — More than 100 members of the Urban Poor Action Committee and Homeowners Relocation Alliance protested Tuesday in front of the National Housing Authority (NHA) in Quezon City.

Among the things being protested are the "substandard" relocation for the poor.

Protesters also "locked" the NHA's gate to show their opposition on the proposed extension of the NHA Charter.

"Gustong iparating sa kinauukulan na wakasan na ang existence ng NHA. 'Di naramdaman ng relocatees na umuunlad ang kanilang buhay. Kulang din ang basic services — tubig, electricity, at hanapbuhay," said Luz Malibiran, executive director of Community Organizers Multiversity.

The protesters added that they achieve the basic services to live through their own efforts.

"Quality ng construction nila kung may services. Halimbawa sa Bulacan, Calauan, at Montalban relocation sites. Sila ang nag-exert ng effort para makuha ang basic services," Malibiran said.

Protesters said this is why they have been clamoring for the system change in the national housing program and the dismantling of NHA.

Meanwhile, the NHA said in a statement that its abolishment is not the solution because their efforts in combating housing woes are continuous.

"Marapat itong (NHA) i-extend at palakasin para patuloy na makatulong sa pagpapaunlad ng kalagayan sa pabahay ng mga informal settler families, kawani ng gobyerno, mga nasalanta ng kalamidad, indigenous peoples, mga nagbalik-loob sa gobyerno, ang ilan lamang sa mga pangunahing benepisyaryo nito," NHA General Manager Joeben Tai said in a statement.