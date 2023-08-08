Filipino delegates are among those evacuated from the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea. Photo courtesy of Boy Scouts of the Philippines/ Scout Janne Mari Asuncion on Facebook.

The contingent from the Philippines was among those evacuated from the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea due to the expected effects of tropical storm Khanun.

More than 30,000 delegates are being evacuated as South Korea prepares for the effects of the storm. There were 400 delegates from the Philippines.

The evacuation started Tuesday morning, when over 2,000 buses were deployed to the camp site after the Korean Scout Association and the South Korean government decided to move the delegates from North Jeolla province to Seoul for their safety.

"Nagkaroon na po ng announcement, hindi lang iyong host na Korean Scout Association, kundi ang pamahalaan ng South Korea to evacuate the delegates for their safety and move us to Seoul, iiwas kami doon sa napipintong daan ng bagyo," Rey Montano, troop leader of the Philippine contingent, said.

"Dalawang araw na po nilang mino-monitor yung panahon, dito sa Sanmangeum upang matiyak na may sapat na panahon at sapat na paghahanda ang ating mga bata, mga adult, at saka mga volunteers para sa paglikas."

(The Korean Scout Association and the South Korean government already decided to evacuate the delegates for their safety and move us to Seoul, so we can avoid the storm... They have been monitoring for two days, here in Sanmangeum to ensure that we still have enough time and enough preparation for the children, the adults and the volunteers, to evacuate.)

The Philippine delegation traveled for two hours from the camp site to their accommodations in Cheoin district.

While the delegates are safe, they expressed regret that the event, which only happens every four years, had to be cut short.

"Nakakalungkot po kasi supposedly 12 days po kami sa campsite, pero it got cut short kasi we had to evacuate from the typhoon. Apat na taon po kaming nag-prepare para rito, physically mentally at kahit financially," Patricia Ramirez, one of the delegates, said.

(It's sad because we were supposed to be at the campsite for 12 days but it got cut short because we had to evacuate from the typhoon. We prepared for this for four years, physically, mentally and even financially.)

"Nanghihinayang po, kasi siyemrpe marami pang experience na mangyayari sa jamboree, pero nagpapasalamat na lang po kami at nandito kami sa ligtas na lugar, maiwasan namin ang posibleng bagyo," said Ralph Nathan Galamgam.

(It's a bit of a waste, of course there are still a lot of things we can experience in the jamboree, but I am also thankful that we are here and we are safe, we avoided the storm.)

The jamboree faced some issues, starting from the extreme heat or heatwave which caused some delegates from the US and United Kingdom to get sick in the first few days of the event, which started last August 1.

Boy Scouts of the Philippines National President Rep. Dale Corvera ensured the safety of all the delegates.

"We would like to assure the parents and relatives of the scouts from the Philippines participating in this world jamboree that we are on top of the situation and measures are taken for the safety and well being of our scouts," he said.

"Makakaasa po kayo na gagawin namin lahat bilang bahagi ng Philippine contingent dito sa World Scout Jamboree ang kaligtasan, pangunahin, ng ating mga bata," Corvera added.

(Rest assured that we are doing everything to ensure the safety of the Philippine contingent.)

Majority of the Philippine delegation are expected to return to the country on August 12.

- report from Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News