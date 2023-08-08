Engineer Alvin Retamar of the DOST-Advanced Science and Technology Institute shows DIWATA-2 passing through the country in the ground receiving station in Quezon City on August 14, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) on Tuesday inked agreements and partnerships with different government agencies to achieve socioeconomic development through the use of different space-related technologies such as satellite images.

The use of space and satellite technology will help map out climate hazards and provide the government with an "agile view" before, during, and after disasters, said PhilSA Director-General Joel Joseph Marciano.

The budget and science departments, as well as the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, participated in the agreements.

Satellite images from PhilSA have been able to identify and give Filipinos a general view of different areas that were submerged in floods in the wake of Typhoon Egay.

Over time, satellite images will also be able to identify other environmental changes that may influence policy and decision-making.