Footage of a Chinese Coast Guard ship using a water cannon against a Filipino vessel is shown during a press conference at the Department of Foreign Affairs office in Manila, Philippines, Aug. 7, 2023. According to a Philippine foreign affairs official, the Philippine government summoned the Chinese ambassador on August 7, to convey a diplomatic protest over the recent aggression by the Chinese Coast Guard against Philippine vessels in the disputed South China Sea. Ezra Acayan, Pool/EPA-EFE

MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Tuesday said it would boost its presence near Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea after fresh tension with Chinese vessels.

"For the Philippine Coast Guard, we are going to intensify our patrol in Ayungin Shoal," said Jay Tarriela, spokesperson of the PCG on the West Philippine Sea.

The Chinese Coast Guard on Saturday allegedly blocked and fired water cannon on Philippine vessels, as the PCG escorted charter boats carrying food, water, fuel, and other supplies to Filipino military personnel stationed at Ayungin Shoal in the Spratly Islands.

One of the charter boats failed to reach the shoal, while the another boat successfully unloaded its cargo.

Tarriela said the PCG might add send more vessels to escort resupply missions.

"We can also consider deploying the 97-meter vessel or the 83-meter vessel for us to have a much bigger boat to support the resupply mission," he said.

Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, within which is the smaller West Philippine Sea, and has ignored a 2016 international court ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

Ayungin Shoal is about 200 kilometers from Palawan and more than 1,000 kilometers from China's nearest major landmass, Hainan island.

China maintained that it took "necessary controls" against Philippine boats that "illegally" entered its waters, and said on Monday it was "professional and restrained."

— With reports from Rowegie Abanto, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse