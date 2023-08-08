National Housing Authority (NHA) holds a ceremonial groundbreaking of Navotas Homes 5 led by National Housing Authority General Manager Joeben Tai, Navotas City Mayor John Rey Tiangco, and Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar in Brgy. Tanza, Navotas on August 8, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The National Housing Authority (NHA) on Tuesday led the groundbreaking ceremony for the "Navotas Residences," which intends to house thousands of informal settlers in Navotas City.

Twenty four low-rise buildings, which will house 1,440 units, will rise in a 56,000 square meter parcel of land in Barangay Tanza.

Initially, two buildings will start construction this year, and is expected to be finished by July 2024.

The first two buildings will cost more than P137 million, and is expected to give homes to 120 families.

"Alam naman po natin kapag tayo ay may bagong bahay, tayo ay may bagong buhay," said NHA General Manager Joeben Tai.

"Hangad ko sa susunod na pagbalik sa Navotas, ipapamahagi na ang mga housing units," he added.

Navotas has about 6,500 informal settler families, some of whom are living in dangerous areas.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Acuzar said the housing will have amenities.

"Kumpleto po, meron kayong swimming pool, meron kayong parks, para kayong nakatira sa BGC," he said.

"Kung ano natitikman ng mayayaman, matitikman din ng mahihirap," Acuzar added.

Sarah Lacaba, one of the first identified beneficiaries, said she is thankful for the project.

"Malaking tulong po sa amin, bagong bahay para sa anak ko," she said.

Officials of the Navotas LGU also attended the short groundbreaking ceremony.