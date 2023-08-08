The Bureau of Corrections' New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A forensic expert from the National Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday told a Senate committee investigating the alleged discovery of mass graves at a septic tank at the New Bilibid Prison that the bone recovered there was “not of human origin” but likely “chicken leg bone.”

Dr. Annalyne Dadiz of the NBI’s Medico-Legal Division revealed her agency’s findings to the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, which conducted a public hearing at the NBP.

“Hindi po siya buto ng tao,” she told Sen. Ronald dela Rosa.

(It is not human bone.)

Upon questioning by Sen. Francis Tolentino, Dadiz said they conducted forensic identification through a process of elimination and comparison on the bone and concluded that it “was not of human origin.”

“In all likelihood, through the process of comparison, it is consistent with leg bone,” she said.

The revelation elicited a surprised reaction from Tolentino: “Ha? Chicken leg?”



Another team of forensic experts from the University of the Philippines is expected to come out with their findings this week.

The alleged discovery of mass graves at a septic tank in Bilibid generated controversy, with both the House and Senate opening separate probes on the issue.

It started with the case of a person deprived of liberty named Michael Angelo Cataroja, who was reported missing since July 15.

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), on July 26, announced a K-9 dog who sniffed Cataroja’s clothing led them to a septic tank. They asked the help of the NBI to help recover the body of the missing inmate.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla later that day said the body of a missing PDL was found decapitated inside a septic tank.

He clarified his statement the next day to say the decapitated body was found in the area of Sputnik Gang, not in the septic tank.

But he later admitted at a House hearing that he was a victim of fake news.



Watch more News on iWantTFC

In the same hearing, BuCor chief Gregorio Catapang, Jr. denied he was the source of the false information.

After the revelation at the Bilibid hearing on Tuesday, Catapang said he believed the missing PDL might have escaped.

Sen. Robin Padilla said he found it hard to believe that an inmate could escape from the NBP maximum security compound.

Gang leaders meanwhile denied knowledge of how Cataroja could have escaped from the national penitentiary.



Dela Rosa stressed to Catapang the importance of tightening security and conducting daily inspections to prevent jailbreaks and avoid deadly disputes among inmates.

On Aug. 6, a BuCor PDL was stabbed dead by another PDL.

Another PDL was found dead back in July, stabbed with an ice pick, while 9 were injured after an inmate fired gunshots.