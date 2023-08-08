'Napag-iwanan na': House panel OKs bill replacing post-war era Physician’s Act

A health worker prepares Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines inside a mall in Makati City a day after the Department of Health (DOH) issued guidelines for its nationwide rollout on July 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The House of Representatives Committee on Civil Service and Professional Regulation on Tuesday approved a proposal replacing the Physician’s Act.

"After 64 long years, we are much closer to putting in place a new governing law on the practice of medicine in the Philippines... The repeal of the Medical Act of 1959 is long overdue and will advance the spearhead of healthcare in the Philippines into the 21st Century," committee chair Bohol Rep. Kristine Tutor said in a statement.

A press release from Tutor's office explained that under the committee-approved bill, the Philippine Medical Association shall be integrated and acknowledged as the Integrated Philippine Medical Association (IPMA).

"We have lagged so far behind. Our health professions laws should be a relevant mix of the best practices in countries such as the United Kingdom, Singapore, Japan, Korea, and the United States—not just be America-centric. With this proposed new law, we are heading in that direction. The current old law on the practice of medicine is from the Post-WW2 era. When that law took effect in June 1959, our country had yet to shake off the colonized thinking," Tutor added.

In a separate statement, Ang Probinsiyano party-list Rep. Alfred delos Santos explained that the bill has telemedicine provisions which he proposed in his own bill.

"Akma ngayon sa makabagong panahon at teknolohiya ang panukalang batas... Napag-iwanan na ang 1959 law kaya kinailangan na itong i-update ngayon," Delos Santos said in a statement.

The bill will be submitted to the whole House for action.