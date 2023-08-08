MMDA opens parts of EDSA after major road repairs

Traffic builds up as DPWH personnel work on the emergency EDSA road repairs in Quezon City on August 5, 2023 after recent incessant rains damaged the major thoroughfare. The MMDA has advised the public to use alternative routes or public transportation in anticipation of traffic jams during the repairs, which are expected to be completed around 5 a.m. of August 9. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Tuesday opened 16 sections of EDSA that had been closed to traffic due to road repairs since last weekend.

MMDA Chairman Romando Artes said the portions were opened a day ahead of their scheduled completion date. As of Tuesday, only 2 sections remained closed, including EDSA-Muñoz.

"Asahan po natin na ito ay magdudulot ng magandang takbo ng traffic sa bus carousel. Siguro ito ang magiging template natin sa mga future pa na gawain ng DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways)," Artes said.

(We are hopeful that traffic at the EDSA bus carousel will be smoother after these repairs. This may also serve as a template for our future projects with the DPWH.)

Artes earlier cited favorable weather conditions and an organized traffic management system for the swift progress of the road repairs.

DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan said potholes in main thoroughfares caused by the recent heavy rains prompted the agency to conduct the repairs.

FLOOD CONTROL PROJECTS

Meanwhile, both the MMDA and DPWH reported the progress of their flood control projects to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Artes noted that the recent flooding in NCR, which was triggered by monsoon rains, receded faster than before.

A pumping station in España Boulevard, Manila, seen as a solution to the thoroughfare's perennial flooding problem, is also set to become operational in the near future.

"May natapos ng isang malaking pumping station, iyong sa Sunog Apog. Ito po ay magsisilbi para mawala ang baha Dapitan-España area. Iyan po ay i-te-turn over na sa atin. Although noong kami ay nag-inspect meron pa pong ilang bagay na gusto naming itama ng contractor bago namin i-accept," Artes said.

(A pumping station in Sunog Apog was just completed. This will hopefully resolve the flooding at the Dapitan-España area and it will be turned over to us soon. Although we have asked the contractor to make some tweaks to the project before we accept it.)

Projects to control the flooding on Taft Avenue in Remedios, Manila, as well as on Araneta Avenue in Quezon City, were also underway.

DPWH has a pumping station in Remedios, which is expected to bring floodwater from Taft Avenue to an area 200 meters into the Manila Bay.

Two pumping stations were also activated to divert the floodwater from Araneta Avenue.

RELATED VIDEO: