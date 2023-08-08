PAGASA image

MANILA - Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience generally improved weather even as the southwest monsoon or habagat continues to affect Luzon, the state weather bureau said Tuesday.

In its 24-hour public weather forecast, PAGASA said cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms may persist over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Abra and Benguet due to habagat.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms are also possible over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

PAGASA warned of flooding or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, PAGASA is still monitoring tropical storm Lan, which is currently 2,740 kilometers east northeast of extreme northern Luzon.

PAGASA said it is not likely to enter the Philippine area of responsibility.

