Ex-DILG undersecretary Martin Diño passes away

MANILA -- Former Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Martin Diño, the father of actress Liza Diño, has passed away on August 8 after battling cancer.

The sad news was confirmed by Liza herself through a statement posted on social media on Tuesday morning.

Below is the full statement:

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Martin Diño, Former Undersecretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). 'Bobot,' as he is fondly called, peacefully died at 2:15 am on August 8, 2023, surrounded by his family.

"Martin Diño was not only a dedicated public servant but also a loving husband, father, brother, and friend. His unwavering commitment to his responsibilities, his tireless work ethic, and his passion for service defined his life's journey. His contributions to our nation's progress, particularly on local governance and community development, will forever stand as a testament to his commitment to a better society.

"Former Undersecretary Martin Diño's legacy extends beyond his distinguished role in government. As the former Chairman of the

Violence Against Crime and Corruption" organization, he epitomized the spirit of advocacy, using his voice to champion the rights of the oppressed and fight against injustice.

"Through VACC, he stood unwaveringly by the side of the marginalized, his dedication and commitment leaving an indelible mark on the fight for a better world.

"During this challenging time, our hearts are heavy with grief, but we are comforted by the outpouring of love and support from friends, colleagues, and well-wishers. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all those who have offered their prayers. His legacy of resilience, compassion, and a deep sense of duty will forever guide us."

Diño, a former chairperson of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), served as the presidential candidate of Rodrigo Duterte's party, Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan, in the May 2016 elections until then Davao City Mayor Duterte decided to run for the position, replacing him at the last minute.

Duterte later appointed Diño as Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) chairperson and later undersecretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

The younger Diño revealed last month that her father was battling stage 4 cancer.

In her most recent post on Instagram, Liza shared her message to her father as she uploaded a photo of her holding the hand of the former undersecretary.

"My dear Papa, You fought until the end; we all did. And you were surrounded by prayers of countless people whose lives you’ve touched. Only God knows why, despite all the outpour of love and support, things have to come to an end—but for now, at least no more pain na papa ko. I love you so much. You’re always in my heart❤️," Liza shared.