Children get their temperature checked and hands sanitized before boarding the bus bound for Leyte during the “Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pagasa” program ceremonial rollout held at the NHA compound in Quezon City, May 20, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Commission on Audit (COA) questioned a total of P140.347 million spent by the National Housing Authority (NHA) from 2020 to 2022 for the "Balik Probinsya Bagong Pag-asa" or BP2 Program of the national government at the height of lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the 2022 audit report on the NHA, state auditors noted deficiencies in its use of its corporate fund amounting to P105.074 million as well as its subsidy fund under the Housing Assistance Program for Calamity Victims totaling P35.273 million.

“It is important to note that no data was provided regarding whether other expenses were charged to other member agencies of the BP2 council, thus, casting doubt whether these expenditures were properly charged to NHA and recorded in its books of accounts,” the audit team said.

Broken down, the total funds were spent on infrastructure projects amounting to P82.154 million, maintenance and other operating expenses at P39.5 million, media coverage and other related expenses at P17.134 million, and equipment at P1.558 million.

However, the NHA told the audit team that it sent a letter to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), requesting for certification that a portion of the P1.2 billion Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) amounting to P500 million was approved to be allocated for the BP2 program.

The DBM, however, said in its reply that it is constrained from providing a certification since the SARO was in response to the request submitted by the NHA.

The DBM also emphasized that Executive Order No. 114 provided the amount necessary for the implementation of the order and shall be charged against the existing appropriations of the member agencies of the council.

The audit team urged the NHA management to ensure that expenditures incurred are properly charged against member agencies, as well as submit plans on the idle 12 satellite offices, three multi-purpose centers and other structures and equipment at the BP2 depot.

NHA General Manager Joeben Tai received a copy of the report on June 30, 2023.