Baler named birthplace of PH surfing under new law

Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A bill that declares Baler, Aurora as the birthplace of surfing in the Philippines has lapsed into law.

Senate Bill No. 1615, which was adopted by the House of Representatives in May, became a law after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. neither signed nor rejected it 30 days after Congress submitted the measure for his signature.

“The State recognizes the role of tourism as a driver of economic growth and development and shall therefore pursue policies that cultivate, strengthen and promote the heritage of tourism destinations,” Republic Act No. 11957 read.

“It shall endeavor to underscore and feature the historical significance and origins of our world-renowned tourism destinations,” it read.

Surfing is one of the main tourist activities in the seaside town of Baler.

In the first 10 months of 2022, around 990,000 tourists visited the province of Aurora in Northern Luzon, according to data from the provincial government.