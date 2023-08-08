Students raise their hands during recitation in their first face-to-face classes at the Nagpayong Elementary School in Pasig City on November 2, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A teachers’ group on Tuesday urged the Department of Education (DepEd) to not use the "Bayanihan" concept as an excuse to avoid providing the needs of the schools for the opening of classes on August 29.

This, following the appeal of Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte during the National Brigada Eskwela kick off on Monday for the “bayanihan spirit of every Filipino” to help the schools.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) said they are not against seeking sponsors and partners, but insisted that it is DepEd that has the responsibility to provide for needs of the schools.

“Ang isa sa panawagan natin na tingin ko ay naging tagumpay naman ay hindi na maging contest ang Brigada Eskwela, kasi sa matagal na panahon naging contest 'yan. Talagang pinanghihingi ng mga teachers ang pangangailangan sa eskwela,” ACT-NCR Union President Ruby Bernardo told ABS-CBN News.

“Hindi naman tayo against sa Bayanihan na concept nito, pero mas lalo’t higit sana hindi maging panakip butas ito sa responsibilidad ng gobyerno para sa pangangailangan ng mga eskwelahan lalo na ang ating public schools,” she added.

During the National Brigada Eskwela, teachers feel the pressure to look for sponsors who will pledge their support, Bernardo said.

If they fail to find some, the teachers themselves sometimes shoulder the cost of the schools’ needs, she added.

“Iyong pakiramdam ng teacher na pabigat 'yun sa kanya, kasi paano kapag wala kang kaibigan na may kakayahan o wala kang network. Syempre napaka-unfair sa side niya kasi kulang na nga po 'yung sahod kaya napipilitan kami na humugot sa sarili naming bulsa dahil sa pressure na 'yun,” Bernardo added.

“Wala naman kasi choice kasi wala namang inilaan na budget para doon sa pagkukumpuni ng aming classrooms. Napakaliit ng MOOE (maintenance and other operating expenses) para ilaan 'yan doon sa repairs namin,” she also said.

“Kaya ang panawagan namin sa DepEd ay talagang kailangan ng budget para sa dagdag na classrooms, dagdag na teachers, teaching personnel,” she said.

In an earlier separate interview with Teleradyo Serbisyo, DepEd Assistant Secretary Francis Bringas clarified that the department is not allowing teachers to engage in direct solicitations from potential partners.

“We are prohibiting the teachers, the school-based personnel from soliciting, or doing solicitations for the Brigada Eskwela because we are institutionalizing this in the schools divisions offices, regional offices and the central office para hindi maging trabaho ng teachers na mag-solicit ng mga gamit para lang mapaganda o ma-implement ang Brigada Eskwela,” Asec Bringas said.

Processing of interested partners or sponsors should be coursed through the “Adopt-a-School Program” so that DepEd will be able to monitor the actual donations that will be given to the schools, Bringas explained.

