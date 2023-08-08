High voltage towers that support transmission lines for electrical power distribution in the Luzon grid is seen from a residential area in Baesa, Quezon City on Tuesday, May 9 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Investment commitments from at least 5 countries may create around 75,000 jobs in the energy and power sector, the labor department said on Tuesday.

In a Palace briefing, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma cited information from the trade department, noting that the investment pledges have already materialized.

These commitments came from Germany, Singapore, US, and Netherlands, the official said.

"Alam natin na iyong mga pledges, commitment ay dumadaan sa mga proseso at hindi siya iyong parang nagpunta lamang sa isang palengke o grocery na bumili, naroroon na," said Laguesma.

"Subalit, ang isang magandang development na batay na rin ito sa aming pakikipag-ugnayan sa DTI at sa pahayag ni Secretary Pascual, mayroon nang magma-materialize," he added.

The Department of Labor and Employment said it is coordinating with the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Energy regarding the projects and to check on the available manpower to implement the projects.

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual last month said around $88 million (around 4.84 billion) worth of investment pledges made during President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's foreign trips may materialize this year.

Malacañang earlier said as of February, Marcos' trips yielded a total of P3.48 trillion or $62.926 billion worth of investment pledges covering 116 projects.

Video from PTV