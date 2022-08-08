MANILA — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. attended the 50th birthday celebration of Sen. Sonny Angara over the weekend.

Marcos joined senators onstage as they sang the Righteous Brothers’ “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling” at Angara's Top Gun-themed birthday bash, as seen in a video posted on Cavite Second District Rep. Lani Mercado-Revilla’s Facebook page.

"Thank you to my fellow senators led by SP (Senate President Juan Miguel) Zubiri for their impromptu song number, with an epic surprise participation by a very game PBBM (President Bongbong Marcos)," Angara said.

Angara said his 50th birthday celebration raised around P3 million for the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) Medical Foundation, his "chosen beneficiary in lieu of gifts."

“God bless all of you for giving generously 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 madami po kayong matutulungang mahihirap na pasyente,” he wrote on Instagram.

(You will help a lot of patients in need.)